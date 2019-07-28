85% of food adulteration cases in Bhind pending since 2011

Almost 85% of food adulteration cases, primarily relating to milk and dairy products, registered in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh are pending in courts since 2011. An inter-State racket involving adulteration of milk and dairy products was recently busted in the district, as per an RTI reply.

There have been convictions in only eight of the 55 cases registered between January 22, 2011, and September 4, 2017, in the district. The last conviction was in 2016, according to an RTI reply to a query raised by activist Ajay Dubey.

Raid on units

On July 19, the State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department and a Special Task Force raided units manufacturing synthetic milk and dairy products in Bhind and Morena districts. Around 10,000 litres of synthetic milk, 500 kg of mawa and 200 kg of paneer were seized. Around 60 persons, including food inspectors, were arrested.

Following this, the government cracked down on units manufacturing spurious milk and the State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Tulsiram Silawat said that the National Security (NSA) Act, 1980, would be invoked against those involved in the illegal activity.

“It was unreasonable to invoke the NSA Act against adulterators when there were so many cases pending,” said Mr. Dubey, adding: “Those who are stalling litigation and thereby not bringing the accused to book must be held accountable for the proliferation of such rackets in the State. What is the point of the NSA Act when the pendency rate is so high?”

Forty-two cases in Bhind district relate to adulteration of milk and dairy products. Thirty-seven cases of adulteration are being investigated, including one in which the Madhya Pradesh government is the accused party. The RTI reply stated that there were no registered cases of spurious drugs in the district.

State Controller of the FDA department Ravindra Singh admitted the high pendency rate was a concern. “We have apprised the Chief Secretary of the rate and plan to fast track the process. We have also directed District Collectors to dispose of cases on a priority basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FDA department recently seized 5,200 litres of adulterated milk being transported by a tanker to Kanpur from Porsa, Morena district. Chemicals and skimmed milk powder worth ₹30 lakh were also seized in a raid at a milk godown in the district. A show-cause notice was issued to the Food Safety Officer of the district for negligence.

From Pipalyamira, four samples were taken from a paneer factory and 255 kg of condensed milk and 250 kg of ghee were seized from Unhel, Ujjain district. In the past few days, 233 samples of milk and dairy products from across the State have been sent to the State Food Laboratory for testing.