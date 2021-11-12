85 garbage collection points shut since March: EDMC

New Delhi

12 November 2021 01:08 IST

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday said that the civic body has shut 85 of its 302 garbage collection points (dhalaos) and installed 31 fixed compactor transfer stations (FCTS) during the past six months to improve its waste management system.

EDMC chief engineer Rajender Prasad said the civic body aims to install “seven additional FCTS” by the end of November.

“Some of the dhalaos that have been shut will be converted into material recovery facilities for collection of dry waste. Each FCTS can handle the amount of waste accumulated at seven to eight dhalaos. Apart from the FCTS, we have close to 76 movable compactors, which are vehicles capable of processing the waste on the go,” he said.

Close to 50 material recovery had been established in areas under the East Corporation’s jurisdiction, Mr. Prasad said.