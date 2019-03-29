’84 riots: Sajjan instigated mob, says witness

A key prosecution witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case told a Delhi court Thursday that Sajjan Kumar had instigated the mob to kill Sikhs.

The witness, Joginder Singh, also identified Kumar, who was present before District Judge Poonam A. Bamba, as the person who instigated the mob.

“When I went to lodge an FIR, the police had denied to name Sajjan Kumar in the FIR. Sajjan Kumar the person who leading the mob and provoking them,” the witness said in his statement while being examined by advocate Tarannum Cheema, appearing for the prosecution.

Next hearing

Mr. Singh had lost his brother in the riots. The court has now posted the matter for April 9 for further proceedings in the case.