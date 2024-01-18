ADVERTISEMENT

8,000 personnel to man Capital ahead of Republic Day

January 18, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Light field guns being set up at Kartavya Path on Wednesday, as part of preparations for the January 26 parade. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has strengthened security across the city ahead of Republic Day and in anticipation of celebrations at various temples accompanying the Pran Pratishtha (idol consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

A police officer said the arrangements include using drones to keep an eye on “sensitive zones” in the Capital.

“We have identified many sensitive zones and are taking out flag marches in these areas,” he said, adding that over 8,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have also deployed the night patrolling staff to inspect hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, railway stations, and inter-State bus terminals.

“Several temples in Delhi will celebrate the consecration ceremony. We are expecting high footfall. Additional security forces will be deployed to maintain law and order,” the officer said.

Another officer said the Union Home Ministry had recently issued directions for verifying tenants and servants, maintaining vigil on the city’s borders, and patrolling areas that draw heavy footfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US