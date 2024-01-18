8,000 personnel to man Capital ahead of Republic Day

January 18, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has strengthened security across the city ahead of Republic Day and in anticipation of celebrations at various temples accompanying the Pran Pratishtha (idol consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

A police officer said the arrangements include using drones to keep an eye on “sensitive zones” in the Capital.

“We have identified many sensitive zones and are taking out flag marches in these areas,” he said, adding that over 8,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city.

The police have also deployed the night patrolling staff to inspect hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, railway stations, and inter-State bus terminals.

“Several temples in Delhi will celebrate the consecration ceremony. We are expecting high footfall. Additional security forces will be deployed to maintain law and order,” the officer said.

Another officer said the Union Home Ministry had recently issued directions for verifying tenants and servants, maintaining vigil on the city’s borders, and patrolling areas that draw heavy footfall.