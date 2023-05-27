80 prison personnel shifted in Delhi, officials say ‘regular exercise’

May 27, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Prisons Department sources on Friday said 80 officers have been moved within the city’s three jail complexes as part of a “regular exercise”.

The restructuring comes after over 90 Tihar prison officers were transferred following gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder in a high-risk ward of the jail.

Five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head wardens and 50 wardens are among these 80 officers, according to an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is also aimed at preventing any possible connections from being developed between inmates and officials, he added.

Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuria was killed on May 2 allegedly by members of the rival Gogi gang. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras, which raised concerns of negligence by prison authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT