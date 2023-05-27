HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

80 prison personnel shifted in Delhi, officials say ‘regular exercise’

Move comes after 90 officers from Tihar jail were transferred earlier this month; murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in a high-risk ward of the prison had raised concerns

May 27, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel outside Tihar jail in Delhi.

Security personnel outside Tihar jail in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Prisons Department sources on Friday said 80 officers have been moved within the city’s three jail complexes as part of a “regular exercise”.

The restructuring comes after over 90 Tihar prison officers were transferred following gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder in a high-risk ward of the jail.

Five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head wardens and 50 wardens are among these 80 officers, according to an official.

The move is also aimed at preventing any possible connections from being developed between inmates and officials, he added.

Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuria was killed on May 2 allegedly by members of the rival Gogi gang. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras, which raised concerns of negligence by prison authorities.

Related Topics

Delhi / prison

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.