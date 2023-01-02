80% of Delhi's bus fleet will be electric by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

January 02, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged off 50 electric buses in the city and said that by the end of 2025, 80% of buses in the city will be electric buses.

“Now there are 300 electric buses in Delhi and a total of 7,397 buses. This is the highest number of buses on Delhi roads in 75 years,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“By the end of 2023, we will procure 1,500 more electric buses. By the end of 2025, apart from this, we will buy 6,380 more electric buses. By the end of 2025, a total of 10,480 buses will be there in Delhi and out of this, 8,280 will be electric buses. 80% of buses will be electric,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the electric buses will also help in the fight against air pollution.

He also shared that nearly 100 electric feeder buses were being operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. But as it could not run them, the Delhi Government is taking over the corporation’s bus fleet, he said.

The Chief Minister also said the process installing charging points for e-buses at depots is going on and three already have the facility.

“By June this year, the work of electrification of 17 bus depots will be completed and by December, 36 bus depots will be electrified,” Mr. Kejriwal said. The electric buses are equipped with facilities like panic buttons, GPS, cameras.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT