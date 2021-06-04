80 nabbed for involvement in virus-related crimes in city

During the second wave, the police arrested 80 people for their alleged involvement in COVID-related crimes like black marketing and hoarding, said an officer on Thursday.

The arrested persons were involved in hoarding or black marketing of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, or medicines for COVID patients.

“During the pandemic, the police not only helped COVID patients but also nabbed those involved in black marketing or hoarding. We also launched a dedicated helpline number for family members of COVID patients who were harassed by black marketers or frauds,” said the officer.

Occupation of accused

Among the arrested, 32 are unemployed, 15 shopkeepers, eight hospital staff, six ambulance drivers, 12 from well-off sections of the society, and others. “Most of the arrested persons are in the age group of 25-35 years followed by 26 people in the age group of 35-50 years. We have found that 63 of them are city residents and the rest are from other States,” said the officer.

In a data prepared by Delhi Police, it was also found that 53 accused were from middle class and 15 were from the weaker section of the society.

No criminal records

The police said most of the arrested persons have no previous criminal records.