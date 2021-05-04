80 injections, medical equipment seized

NEW DELHI

04 May 2021 00:43 IST

Police hand them over to hospitals

The Delhi police have released over 80 Remdesivir injections and other essential articles of medical use which were seized by the force on different occasions, they said in a statement on Monday.

These injections were handed over to different hospitals and COVID care centres in the national capital, it said.

According to the statement, so far, 86 Remdesivir injections, used for critical care in high lung infection, have been given away to hospitals that include Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, BSA Hosipital, Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, Park Hospital, Kailash Hospital, CDMO, Terapanth Chhatarpur, Rohini Covid Care Centre and DDMA North.

Over 90 Favipiravir tablets have been given to Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by order of DC North. Over 100 Remdesivir injections are under process of release, awaiting orders from authorities concerned, it said.

Seventy oxygen cylinders have also been released to institutions that include the official in charge of DDMA West district, CDMO Terapanth Ansari Hospital, World Brain Centre Hospital, Aarya Hospital, Bhagat Chandra Hospital in south west district, the statement said, adding that 140 oxygen cylinders freshly seized are in the process of release.

A total of 170 oxygen concentrators were seized by north district police. Of them, 60 were given to AIIMS and 40 to CAPF Hospital. The rest cwere given to three COVID care centres. Over 100 concentrators seized by Outer North district and others are in the process of handover.

Similarly, 66 oxygen flow meters, 24 oxygen regulators and 63 pulse oxymeters have been released. A total of 18 oxygen pumps and 28 oxygen flow meters are in the pipeline for release, it stated.