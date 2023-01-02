80% bus fleet to be electric by 2025: Kejriwal

January 02, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, January 2, 2023, said 80% of the city’s bus fleet will be electric by the end of 2025, as he flagged off 50 electric buses procured by the Delhi government from Rajghat bus depot.

He added, “Now, we have 300 electric buses and a total of 7,379 buses. This is the highest number of buses on Delhi roads in 75 years.”

Explaining the road map for electrifying the fleet, Mr. Kejriwal said the government will procure 1,500 more such buses by the year end. “After this, the total electric buses in Delhi’s public transport fleet will be 1,800, the highest in any state.”

Additionally, the government will buy 6,380 electric buses by 2025. Recently, it started the process of taking over 100 electric buses from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). With this, the city will have a total of 8,280 electric buses.

“By the end of 2025, a total of 10,480 buses will be in Delhi and of this, 8,280 will be electric, which is about 80%,” Mr. Kejriwal explained.

Meanwhile, the government is undertaking rapid electrification of bus depots to house these buses. “The electrification of 56 bus depots has been targeted for now. We are spending almost ₹1,500 crore for electrification of these depots. Three are already electrified, 17 more will be electrified by June 2023 and 36 by December 2023,” the CM said.

In addition to the takeover of 100 DMRC electric buses, the government will acquire 380 such vehicles to run Delhi Metro feeder routes.

In this way, the government plans to operate a total of 480 feeder buses in Delhi by December 2023, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the acquisition of electric buses was part of a Central government project and Mr. Kejriwal was trying to take credit for it.