8-year-old sexually assaulted by seniors in school; FIR filed

January 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

A group of boys allegedly assaulted a Class II student of an NDMC school in south Delhi’s Kidwai Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the school premises on December 24, when some senior students allegedly tied a thread to the minor’s private parts and harassed him, the police added.

DCP (South) Chandan Choudhury said the boy didn’t say anything to his parents until Wednesday. When he didn’t take a bath for four days, his father scolded him and took him to the bathroom. That is when the parents discovered the wounds on his private parts. “We took him to Safdarjung Hospital where he underwent treatment. My son was shaking with fear when he finally opened up about it. He said the boys threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed it to his teachers or parents,” the father said.

A senior police officer said the boy’s condition is stable but he is still under observation. The boy told his parents there were three to four senior students involved in the act but he was unable to identify them. The accused were masked. The victim said he vaguely remembered seeing tattoos on two perpetrators — one had the word ‘Om’ written on an arm and the other had a ‘heart’ painted on his arm.

According to the DCP, the child was taken to the school to help police identify the accused. However, no one has been identified so far as most of the students have been absent from school because of the ensuing winter holidays. The father said the school principal has assured them of all cooperation. While the police have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), and 34 (common intention), the father said that he wants justice for his child. “I’m afraid to send my child back to the same school,” he said.

The DCP added that since the accused are all minors, they will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as soon as they are arrested.