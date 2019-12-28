8-year-old girl raped, killed in Nuh

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered and a toddler was sexually assaulted in separate cases in Nuh in the past 24 hours, the police said on Friday.

A 14-year-old has been apprehended in connection with the assault on the toddler.

The eight-year-old girl from a village in Nuh district, had taken her goats for grazing in the forest with her friends on Thursday when she went missing. Her parents found her body on Friday morning and informed the police.

“When she did not return home in the evening with her friends, the family along with the villagers searched for her till late at night. They resumed the search at daybreak on Friday and found her body,” said Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Sangeeta Kalia.

The body had injuries suggesting rape, said Ms. Kalia. A case of murder under the Indian Penal Code and rape under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered in this connection. The post-mortem was conducted by a medical board of Nalhar Medical College.

The body was found at an isolated spot inside the forest, she said, adding: “Even if the girl had screamed for help no one would have heard her.”

She was strangled to death with her dupatta, the officer said. The suspect was spotted with the deceased’s goat by some villagers. “Five teams have been constituted to investigate the case. The suspect is in his early 20s,” said Ms. Kalia.

Juvenile beats victim

In the second case, a teenager took a two-year-old girl to mustard fields in Tauru while she was playing outside her home on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Her parents were alarmed by her screams and rescued her. The juvenile in conflict with the law also beat up the child cried when he tried to rape her.