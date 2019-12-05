8 women among 14 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

Fourteen people, including eight women, running a call centre in Sector 49 on Sohna Road here have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs. More than ₹1.50 lakh in cash, ten mobile phones, ten SIM cards and two laptops have been recovered, the police said.

The accused had been running a call centre from Tower B-2 of Spaze i-Tech Park for over a fortnight. The police said that the gang had been running two websites, careersbuzz.in and thetimesnow.in, asking job-seekers to upload their curriculum vitae and offering to modify them and promising them to find a job. The accused would accept money through Payment Gateway.

Conducted raid

The Cyber Police Station of the Gurugram Police had received a complaint from Rahul Kaushik of Ashok Vihar Phase-III in Gurugram on July 15 saying that a woman called him on his mobile phone offering to modify his resume and help him find a job. He alleged that he was duped of several thousand rupees.

Acting on his complaint, the police conducted a raid at the call centre on December 3 and arrested the accused.

The police said that the accused would procure the data of job-seekers from Times Job and call them up.

Earlier, the gang operated a call centre from Tower B-2 of Spazedge on Sohna Road. They also ran a website careerzap.in from February to October.