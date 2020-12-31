8 who landed from U.K. in city have new virus strain

New Delhi

31 December 2020 00:32 IST

14 samples of COVID-19 positive people were sent to NCDC

Eight people, who landed at the Delhi airport from the U.K. last week were detected to have the new strain of virus, officials said.

“Of the 14 samples of positive people from Delhi sent to the National Centre for Disease Control [NCDC] for genome study, eight have been detected with the new strain of the virus,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

Seven of them are admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital. The eighth person, a 47-year-old woman, who returned from the U.K. to Delhi last week and tested positive for COVID-19, gave the officials a slip and went to Andhra Pradesh. She has tested positive for the new virus strain. “The woman was not brought back to Delhi as she had travelled far from here. She is admitted in a hospital in Andhra,” the official said.

The Delhi government did not officially release any information on the issue on Wednesday. When contacted, the official did not comment on how many people are found to have the U.K. strain in the city.