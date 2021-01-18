8 Rohingya migrants caught in Delhi: police

Accused failed to show valid visa documents, say police

Eight Rohingya migrants were caught from different parts of Delhi after they failed to show valid visa documents, the police said on Sunday.

In east Delhi, six people, including two minors were detained from outside Anand Vihar Railway Station and sent to detention centre after questioning, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said that an information was received about six suspected Rohingyas coming to Delhi through train from Tripura on January 6.

“Out of the six, three were minors. They were detained outside Anand Vihar railway station. They were sent to detention centre after questioning,” he said.

“An FIR under Foreigners Act has been registered at Patparganj Industrial Area police station and an investigation is on,” he added.

Two Rohingya migrants were found living illegally in Dwarka district’s Uttam Nagar and were arrested on Friday, said another senior police officer.

They were identified as Hamid Hussain (23) and Nabi Hussain (22), he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a case was registered under Foreigners Act on the complaint of Head Constable Neeraj Kumar of FRRO and an investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that both the accused are permanent residents of Myanmar and entered India illegally on November 1, 2020 from Bangladesh border,” said the DCP.

“The officer said both the arrested men belong to Mayanmar’s Buthidong and were living in Hastal village in Uttam Nagar without any legal passport or visa,” he said.