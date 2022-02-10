8 gang members held in Anand Vihar snatching case

New Delhi

10 February 2022 00:55 IST

Two days after a 40-year-old woman fell off an e-rickshaw and got dragged on the road after resisting a robbery bid in Anand Vihar, the police have detained eight gang members in the incident.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said, “We have rounded up eight accused after scanning the CCTV footage… They are currently being interrogated and we will soon initiate arrests after gathering enough evidence,” he said.

The area of the incident has been barricaded with all entry and exit points being blocked. The police said that the condition of the woman remains critical. “She is currently on ventilator support and is under observation,” an officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The woman was identified as Ritu Kumar. The bike-borne accused were wearing helmets at the time of the incident and hence the family members could not identify them.

Ritu and her husband live in Krishna Nagar and she and her relatives were going to attend a wedding function near a mall in the afternoon on Monday when the bike-borne assailants approached her and snatched her bag. The police had lodged a robbery case in the incident.