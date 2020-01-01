8% drop in heinous crimes in 2019: police

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting on law and order meeting here on Tuesday to review the general crime situation in the Capital and preparedness of the Delhi Police regarding the upcoming Assembly elections.

“It was submitted that there has been a decline of 8.74% in heinous crimes committed in Delhi till December 22, 2019, compared to last year. The percentage of solved cases with respect to heinous crimes has improved from 90.12% in 2018 to 93.89% this year,” read a statement by Raj Niwas.

The L-G has directed the Delhi Police to statistically analyse the socio-economic causes of crime and accordingly devise strategies for effective prevention.

The Delhi Police also updated the L-G on its preparedness for crowd and riot control. He was also apprised of non-lethal measures of crowd control and the action plan to upgrade it further. “The L-G stressed upon studying the impact of officer-oriented handling of law and order arrangements relating to students and youth and desired that it may be further extended on the basis of its efficacy,” the statement read.

Poll preparedness

A Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence/Nodal Officer, Election) made a detailed presentation regarding the preparedness of the force for the Assembly polls.

The L-G was informed that the Delhi Police had already requisitioned adequate force for smooth conduct of the election process.

“The L-G was further apprised about mapping of vulnerable polling stations/booths jointly by Deputy Commissioner of Police and District Election Officer (DEO). Arrangements for movement/transportation of CAPF/Home Guards, etc. shall be made in active consultation with DEO, Transport Department and other concerned agencies,” the statement added.