8 die in Haryana hospitals due to oxygen shortage

GURUGRAM

26 April 2021 00:37 IST

Supply not provided on time: staffer

Eight COVID-19 patients died at two hospitals in Haryana on Sunday, amid allegations of short supply of oxygen. While four died at Virat Hospital in Rewari, another four succumbed to the virus at Kathuria Hospital in Gurugram.

Separate committees have been set up by the respective district administrations for inquiry into the incidents.

A staffer of Virat Hospital, speaking to the local media, claimed that three patients died in the ICU and one in the general ward. He claimed the supply to the hospital was not provided on time despite repeated requests. “We had been flagging the shortage of oxygen since 9 a.m. but the supplier said that oxygen would be supplied only after permission from the Chief Surgeon, who continued to be in the meetings. We have 114 COVID-19 patients, the highest in the city, and the daily consumption of oxygen is 300 cylinders,” he said.

Former Haryana Minister Ajay Yadav claimed that he also spoke to Chief Surgeon and senior officials in Chandigarh regarding the urgent need for oxygen at Virat Hospital, but the administration did not swing into action. “While there are no facilities at the government hospital, the local administration has failed to support even the private hospitals treating patients,” alleged Mr. Yadav.

Panel formed

“Deputy Commissioner Rewari has constituted a panel headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rewari to inquire into the matter which will submit its report in 48 hours,” said a statement from the office of District Information and Public Relations Officer.