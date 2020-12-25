8 CISF canines that guarded Delhi Metro retire from service

NEW DELHI

25 December 2020 01:51 IST

After successfully completing their service tenure of 10 years, eight dogs that were part of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) retired with full honours from the force.

On Thursday, the CISF organised a felicitation ceremony at Shastri Park in North-East Delhi, where farewell was given to K-9 heroes. During their service, they have played an essential role in guarding vital buildings and keeping citizens safe. The eight retired canines include — Lilly, Jency, Blacky and Pusty - Labrador (Female), Rosy and Tweeky-German Shephard (Female) and Mini-Cocker Spaniel (Female). At the event, the dogs were given mementos, medals and certificates at the ceremony organised by the CISF unit of Delhi Metro (DMRC).

“They had sweep venues for explosives, narcotics and participated in numerous mock drills and anti-terror sweeping exercises at the Delhi Metro during the service tenure. The K-9 squad of the CISF have checked and cleared more than 2,800 unattended/suspected articles like luggage trolleys, suitcases, gift items, rucksacks, unattended vehicles at the metro stations,” said a CISF spokesperson.

He added that the K-9’s will be handed over to NGO Friendicos Seca located in Jangpura. The selection of NGO is done by a team of officers appointed by a competent authority where many vital facts are analysed on ground. They have very good adoption facilities and our K-9’s will be adopted by good, caring and loving home. Apart from their own shelter homes, they have open playground and enhancement area for our K-9’s.

In 2019, seven dogs that were part of the CISF had retired.