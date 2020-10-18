7th week of anti-dengue campaign

The seventh week of the anti-dengue campaign 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute will seek to encourage shopkeepers in the Capital to inspect their shops and surroundings for stagnant water every Sunday and drain it to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will encourage all the shopkeepers for the same, the government said. Mr. Kejriwal had also said with the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, “we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family”.
The exercise will keep the shopkeepers as well as their customers safe from dengue, the government added.
Last week, Mr. Kejriwal had tweeted: “Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10-Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar [sic].”
