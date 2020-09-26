79 urban villages to be developed under DDA

NEW DELHI

26 September 2020 23:28 IST

It will be done as per the Master Plan for Delhi

The Central government on Friday notified that 79 urban villages in the city will be placed under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for maintenance and development purposes.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs read, “The Central government hereby places, with immediate effect, the areas of the said villages... at the disposal of the Delhi Development Authority for the purpose of development and maintenance of the said areas and for taking such steps as may be required to serve the purpose and development of the areas which shall be done as per the extant Master Plan for Delhi.”

With 31 villages under the North Corporation, the areas include Mubarakpur, Pooth Kalan, Jaunti in north-west Delhi, Narela, Pansali, Lampur in north Delhi and Tikri Kalan in west Delhi among other areas.

Twenty-nine villages are listed under the South Corporation which include areas like Deoli, Chattarpur, Sultanpur, Asola in south Delhi, Jaitpur, Tajpur, Meethapur in south-east district, Kapashera in south-west district among others.

Under the East Corporation, 19 villages are listed and areas included are Mustafabad, Gokulpur, Karawal Nagar, Khajuri Khas in north-east Delhi, Babarpur and Mandoli in Shahdara and Dallupura, Gharoli and Kondali in east Delhi. In a notice dated November 2019, the Delhi government had declared the 79 villages as urban areas.