79 houses, 327 shops gutted during Delhi violence: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week.
According to police, 41 bodies have been recovered so far, Mr. Sisodia said at a press conference.
Besides the 79 completely burnt houses, 168 suffered substantial and 40 minor damage due to arson, he said, citing figures available till Monday evening.
“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Ministers of Delhi government are on the ground,” Mr. Sisodia said. “Damage assessment is being done by 18 teams headed by SDMs [Sub-Divisional Magistrate]. He said so far ₹25 lakh had been distributed as ex-gratia. Those whose documents have been burnt should approach SDM offices as soon as possible. Students who have lost their study material in arson will be helped,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.