7,877 public service vehicles disinfected so far: govt.

Under a disinfection drive started by the Delhi government, 7,877 public service vehicles, including 5,951 autorickshaws, have been disinfected till Wednesday afternoon, according to the Delhi government.
The drive was started on Tuesday in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
“We advise the owners/operators of public service vehicles to act responsibly and get their vehicles disinfected on a daily basis so that we can overcome the crisis of virus outbreak. We are providing this facility free of cost to everyone,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
The service is available at all DTC and cluster bus depots in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., whereas the second shift is from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The government is also issuing a “Certificate of Disinfection” for every sanitised vehicle.
