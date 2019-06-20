780 hectares accumulated under land pooling policy so far: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received applications for over 780 hectares under the land pooling policy, senior DDA officials said on Wednesday.

The online portal for the land pooling policy was launched in February this year by Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal. The much awaited policy that aims to provide around 17 lakh houses in the Capital, including 5 lakh for the economically weaker sections, was approved by the Centre in October last year.

While interested stakeholders can register their respective land on the online portal till August 4, a senior DDA official said that till now around 782 hectares have been accumulated under the policy. Under the policy, however a sector of 250 to 300 hectares will be eligible to be developed once a minimum of 70% contiguous land within a sector is assembled.

Templates being made

“We are in the process of superimposing and ascertaining the extent of the land that has been accumulated. Once the process is completed, we will make the consortiums that can then approach with their respective layouts and designs. The DDA is also making templates for the layouts depending on the land accumulated,” the official said.

While approving the policy, the urban body had said that it will only act as “facilitator and planner” and that the “development will be taken up by the developer entities or consortiums.”

The policy has projected dwelling units for approximately 76 lakh people in the Capital.