78 girls found living in cramped, dirty rooms

Minister inspects private shelter home

A private shelter home where 78 girls live was found having “very small” and overcrowded rooms, the Delhi government said on Monday, adding that COVID-19 protocols were also not being followed.

“The home was closed from all sides giving it the appearance of a jail. The superintendent said several children and employees had been infected with COVID-19 and some had to be hospitalised. Most of the children and workers were not wearing masks and social distancing was not being maintained,” an official statement said.

The issue came to light during an inspection by Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and DCW chief Swati Maliwal at the shelter home in Kamla Nagar.

No coolers

“The coolers were not working, forcing the children to sit in scorching heat. The rooms were also dirty and there were no sanitation workers due to which the children were made to clean their own rooms. There is no space for children to play outdoors within the shelter home and the children are not allowed to go out forcing them to stay indoors all the time in a suffocating environment,” the statement read. The kitchen was also “very dirty”.

The home also did not have enough computers and phones for children to attend online classes.

“I have ordered the officials to ensure the children get good facilities and their education does not suffer,” the Minister said.