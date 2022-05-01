77-year-old builder murdered; accused absconding

May 01, 2022 23:05 IST

Police suspect robbery as the motive behind the crime

A 77-year-old builder was found with his throat slit and multiple stab injuries at his house in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Sunday, officers said.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Ram Kishore Agrawal, had received three stab injuries on his abdomen and one on his back, as per his post-mortem report. The accused in the case is absconding.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police received a call at 6.52 a.m., wherein the caller informed that his father’s throat had been slit and he had been taken to a hospital. Agrawal was later declared dead, the DCP added.

According to the DCP, cardboard boxes containing cash were found missing from the deceased’s house, adding that the motive behind the murder could be robbery.

The police added that Agrawal used to live on the ground floor of his two-storey house while his son and other family members used to live on the first floor. The family has at least four domestic helps, officers said. The deceased’s wife passed away last year due to COVID-19.

“A security guard told the police that he spotted two people trying to flee from the house in the wee hours of Sunday… We have lodged a case under the IPC sections of murder and robbery and multiple teams have been deployed to nab the accused,” the DCP said.