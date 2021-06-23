76-yr-old man held for killing his wife over ‘family issues’

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021 04:57 IST

A 76-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

A senior officer said a PCR call was received regarding the murder of an elderly woman in Brahmpuri. On reaching the spot, the police found 70-year-old Zenab lying dead and her daughter-in-law injured. The two were rushed to hospital where Zenab was declared brought dead and her daughter-in-law was discharged after treatment.

During investigation, it was revealed that Zenab’s husband Haji Abdul Kareem often quarreled with her over family issues. A similar incident took place on Tuesday when Kareem got a kitchen knife and slit her throat. “When the daughter-in-law tried to intervene, she also got injured,” the officer said.

A case under relevant sections was registered. The couple has four sons and two daughters.