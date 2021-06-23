Delhi

76-yr-old man held for killing his wife over ‘family issues’

A 76-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

A senior officer said a PCR call was received regarding the murder of an elderly woman in Brahmpuri. On reaching the spot, the police found 70-year-old Zenab lying dead and her daughter-in-law injured. The two were rushed to hospital where Zenab was declared brought dead and her daughter-in-law was discharged after treatment.

During investigation, it was revealed that Zenab’s husband Haji Abdul Kareem often quarreled with her over family issues. A similar incident took place on Tuesday when Kareem got a kitchen knife and slit her throat. “When the daughter-in-law tried to intervene, she also got injured,” the officer said.

A case under relevant sections was registered. The couple has four sons and two daughters.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2021 5:02:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/76-yr-old-man-held-for-killing-his-wife-over-family-issues/article34920081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY