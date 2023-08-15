76 years on, survivors relive tragedy, trauma and healing

August 15, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

Trilokchand Singh (96) was studying in a college in Lahore when the Partition took place. Worried for their lives, his family members left everything behind.

Now, he recalls how their Pathan friends protected them. “There were riots and violence but there were members from all communities trying to save lives too,” he said at an event held to commemorate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at the Partition Museum in Ambedkar University.

‘Cong. short-sightedness’

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh were present during the event at the Partition Museum in Ambedkar University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Puri said the country suffered devastating consequences of the Congress government’s “short-sightedness” during the Partition.

“Who did what, whose fault, it is all documented, there was one man Mahatma Gandhi, who saw what was happening and it happened in spite of his being aware,” he said. He said serious mistakes in decision-making could have been avoided.

Several exhibitions were organised in the national capital to observe the day as survivors of the country’s division recalled the horrors they underwent due to it at the time of the Independence and how people from different faiths protected lives.

Some of the survivors also donated their belongings such as a “gulak” (piggybank) and a compass to the museum.

Rana Pratap Singh recalled that he was only nine years of age when the country got freedom.

“While the rest of the country was celebrating Independence, we were witnessing a bloodbath. Even though India was ours, it felt like we were entering a foreign country,” he said.

Delhi University also hosted an exhibition. Madhavan Pillai, a veteran freedom fighter, said Hindus, Muslims, Sikhsand Christians—all worked in the Indian National Army (INA). He urged peopleto collectively take the country forward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.