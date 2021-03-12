75th I-Day: Delhi govt. to kick-start activities today

The Delhi government will begin year-long activities to celebrate 75 years of Independence with an event at Central Park in Connaught Place here on Friday.
Though all Delhiites are invited, entry to the event will be limited to maintain COVID-19 guidelines, the Delhi government said.
“Heartiest congratulations to all on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Let’s create an India which is inspired by the dreams of our freedom fighters and martyrs, and an India inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya. Let’s make our nation number one in the world,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
The Delhi Tourism Department will organise the event marking year-long activities that will continue as part of celebrations. Streets will come alive in the evening with performances hosted in collaboration with the Art and Culture Department, the government said.
The year will witness multiple events, highlighting the city’s role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years, including the vision of Delhi in 2047, when India will complete its 100 years of Independence, it also stated.
