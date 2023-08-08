75 years after Independence, PM has snatched freedom of the people of Delhi: Kejriwal

August 08, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP has stabbed the people of Delhi in the back.

Terming it as a black day in the history of Indian democracy, Mr. Kejriwal said Delhiites will make sure that BJP does not win a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. This Bill has been passed to make the people of Delhi “slaves” and “helpless”, he added.

“Before Independence, Britishers passed the Government of India Act, 1935 in which they wrote that elections would take place in India but the elected government would not have any powers to function. After 75 years of independence, PM Modi has snatched the freedom of the people of Delhi. He has made a law similar to the Britishers’ 1935 Act. Elections will take place in Delhi, but the elected government will not have any powers to work,” he said.

The CM said with the passage of this Bill there’s “no value” left to the vote of the people of Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal said that the Supreme Court had said the elected government must have all powers to act on the behalf of its electors. But the PM overruled that within a week and the government promulgated an ordinance, he said.

“As per this law, people of Delhi can elect any government, but the government will be run by LG sir (appointed by the Centre) and Modiji. Prime Minister is saying that he won’t listen to the Supreme Court. A country, whose Prime Minister will not obey the Supreme Court, what future can that country have? These people have this much arrogance,” he said.

The Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that the Constitution has given power to them to pass laws.

“You have been given power to serve the people, not to oppress people. Don’t be this arrogant... Today you people have stabbed people of Delhi in the back,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

