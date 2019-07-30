75 illegal plastic recycling units sealed

At least 75 illegal plastic recycling units, which segregate and process plastic, have been sealed in about 13 villages in the Capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said on Monday.

“The DPCC and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out a major sealing drive in the villages of Tikri Kalan, Mundka, Nangloi, Kammruddin Nagar, Baprola, Hirankudna and Neelwal from July 25 during which 75 plastic recycling units, operating illegally without any licence or consent from DPCC, were identified, sealed and electric connections were disconnected,” an official statement read.

The Hindu had on July 21, reported about these illegal plastic segregation and melting units operating on residential and agricultural land in the same villages in outer Delhi and also in Bahadurgarh of Haryana.

NGT order

On July 22, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) rapped the Delhi government on the issue.

“Even though an action-taken report has been filed, the action hardly meets the magnitude of violation. It is also not clear whether the polluting activities have been stopped,” the NGT had said.

In December 2018, the tribunal had imposed a ₹25-crore fine on the Delhi government for failing to crack down on illegal plastic markets in Tikri Kalan and nearby villages.

Since July 25, about 210 premises were inspected and 75 units were sealed.

“District administration of Bahadurgarh has also been apprised about the issue of plastic waste storage and handling on the agricultural fields in Haryana and has been requested to take immediate action as per the directions of NGT from time to time,” the statement read.

The DPCC said that the illegal units are spread across three districts, West, North West and North, and action would be taken against them in three phases from July 25 to August 8.