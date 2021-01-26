7,408 health workers get COVID-19 shot

New Delhi

26 January 2021 01:01 IST

91.5% of daily vaccination target achieved on Day 6 of drive

A total of 7,408 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Delhi on Monday – the highest since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

Also, there were 14 “minor” adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), the Delhi government spokesperson said. Of the 14 AEFI, 13 were from using Covishield and one from Covaxin.

The number of people vaccinated on Monday, the sixth day of drive in the city, was 91.5% of the target of 8,100 for the day.

Advertising

Advertising

On the first day of the vaccination on January 16, 4,319 healthcare workers were vaccinated. On Monday, the figure was 3,598, on Tuesday it was 4,936, Thursday’s number was 5,942 and 6,967 on Saturday.

Delhi uses both vaccines for COVID-19 – Covaxin and Covishield – from the first day.

The increase in the number of vaccinations is due to better trust, change in policy allowing people not in the daily list of beneficiaries to also get vaccinated, and awareness classes for healthcare workers, according to officials.

The city is currently inoculating about 2.4 lakh healthcare workers whose names have been registered with the government, and it is voluntary.

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained low on Monday, with the city witnessing 148 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,34,072, according to a health bulletin released by the State government. Also, five more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,813. A total of 48,450 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,21,565 people have recovered and there are 1,694 active cases here at present.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.31% on Monday and the overall positivity till now was 6.1%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 9,054 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 8,257 beds are vacant.

There are only 729 people under home isolation and 797 in hospitals.

The case fatality rate till now was 1.7%. Also, there were 1,662 containment zones in the city as of Monday.