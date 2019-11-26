7.4-kg kidney removed from man in city hospital

Urologists at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have removed the heaviest kidney ever reported in India, weighing 7.4 kg and measuring 32 x 21.8 cm. A normal kidney weighs 120-150 gm. The patient, a 56-year-old man from Delhi, was suffering from a genetic disorder called Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Sachin Kathuria, urology consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: “Polycystic Kidney Disease is a genetic condition in which fluid-filled cysts develop in both kidneys, causing them to swell up and leading to renal failure. The patient concerned started having intolerable pain in his left flank, associated with fever and breathing difficulty. We found that he had internal bleeding and infection within the cysts of his left kidney. Then we decided to take him up for surgery.”

The patient did not respond to intravenous antibiotics, Dr. Kathuria said, adding, “Although the pre-operative scans showed a huge kidney, we did not expect that it would be the heaviest. It had occupied almost the entire abdomen. To put things into perspective, the kidney weighed more than two human newborn babies combined.”

According to a release issued by the hospital on Monday, the patient has recovered well and has been discharged. He is presently on dialysis and awaiting renal transplant.