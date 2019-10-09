74 dengue, 51 malaria cases reported in Oct. first week

A latest report on the vector-borne diseases compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) shows that 74 cases of dengue, 51 cases of malaria and 10 cases of chikungunya had been reported in the first week of October.
With this, the total number of cases of dengue stood at 356, lower than 650 cases reported at the same time last year. These are the lowest number of dengue cases compared to the last four years. However, the number of dengue cases in 2014 at the same time was just 120.
The number of malaria cases so far stood at 419, higher than 347 reported last year and the total number of chikungunya cases stood at 97, higher than 89 cases reported at the same time last year.
The total number of vector-borne diseases reported stood at 872.
