74 candidates against CM shows his failure: Chopra

Nearly 74 candidates have filed their nomination papers against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly constituency and this shows that AAP has been a total failure in governance in the last five years and people are gearing up to challenge him, said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Wednesday.

Mr. Chopra alleged that Delhiites would not forgive Mr. Kejriwal for remaining a mute witness to the police assaults on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and attacks on students of JNU. “Students are the future of the country and if Mr. Kejriwal could not ensure their safety and security, then he has failed in his duty as the Chief Minister of Delhi,” Mr. Chopra said.

The Delhi Congress chief said that AAP has been claiming that it had improved security for women but Mr. Kejriwal was silent when women students were being beaten up. “Students, girls and women feel unsafe in Delhi as the Kejriwal government has woefully failed to protect them and such a government should not be in power,” Mr. Chopra said.