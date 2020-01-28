₹7.39 cr. cash seized in poll-bound Capital

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Monday said that after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6, law and enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs/narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth ₹38.64 crore till January 26. The seizure includes ₹7.39 crore in cash.

During the previous Delhi Assembly elections in 2015, overall seizure was worth ₹2.42 crore, which included ₹42,38,500 in cash.

“So far, 390 FIRs have been registered under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, out of which 17 FIRs are against the Aam Aadmi party, six against the Congress and four against the BJP and the remaining under the head of others/independents/non-political parties,” the CEO office said.

It added that till date, 280 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act in which 305 people have been arrested and 135.64297 kg. narcotics/drugs worth ₹4.66 crore have been seized. With respect to liquor seizures, 403 bottles, 408 half-sized bottles and 68,363 quarter-sized bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 1,207 bottles, 883 half-sized, 2,05,482 quarter-sized bottles of country-made liquor, and 1,821 bottles of beer were seized

“A total of 710 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 717 people have been arrested under the Act. Action has been taken against 2,210 people for putting up political advertisements on public transport vehicles,” the CEO office said.

A total of 5.78,085 hoardings/banners/posters have been removed under Defacement of Properties Act by the local bodies. Out of this, 1,387 were removed from New Delhi Municipal Council, 39,621 from EDMC, 2,38,779 from SDMC, 2,95,972 from North Delhi Municipal Council and 2,326 from Delhi Cantonment Board, it added.