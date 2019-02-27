73% hike in allocation of funds to roads and bridges

In a major fillip to the infrastructure projects in the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party government has proposed ₹1,900 crore as budget allocation for roads and bridges, a 73% hike from the previous Budget.

Presenting the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also announced a sum of ₹308 crore for street-scaping six Public Works Department (PWD) stretches in 2019-20.

Host of projects

A number of projects have been proposed in the Budget estimates for strengthening road infrastructure besides completion of the ongoing projects, the Deputy CM said. He added that ₹800 crore have been earmarked for the ‘Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana’ for development of roads that lie neglected as no agency takes ownership for the maintenance.

Giving more details of the projects, Mr. Sisosida said a four-lane road of 25 km along the banks of Najafgarh drain from Dhansa Regulator to Dwarka Mor will be constructed at a cost of ₹500 crore. Bridges on NH-10 at Rampura, Tri Nagar and Karampura will be widened at a cost of ₹86 crore. Construction of flyovers at Shastri Park intersection and Seelampur has been going on and is likely to be over in 18 months with ₹303 crore having been sanctioned for it. An underpass at Ashram Chowk will come up at a cost of ₹78 crore to decongest the busy intersection.

Footover bridges

The budget also allocated ₹29.40 crore for construction of six footover bridges at Metcalf House, Yusuf Sarai, Africa Avenue, Aali Mod, Mathura Road, Harkesh Nagar and near Oberoi Hotel.