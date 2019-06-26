72 projects under Smart City Mission finished: NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council has completed 72 projects under the Smart City initiative, including installation of water ATMs and decentralised sewage treatment plants and 39 more projects are in the pipeline, NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumar was addressing a press conference on the completion of four years of Smart Cities Mission (SCM), one of the flagship programmes of the Central government.

“We are working mainly on 10 aspects of the Smarts Cities Mission... It is a continuous journey,” Mr. Kumar said. The 10 areas in which work is happening under the SCM, includes, governance, communication, infrastructure, education, and conservation of resources.

He said that governance is their main focus area and added that NDMC-run schools have student exchange programmes and they are in talks with the Centre for an exchange programme with schools in Africa.

“NDMC is committed to complete most of the projects by 2019-20,” an official statement said.