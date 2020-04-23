Delhi

71 officers sent into quarantine as policeman tests positive

After a Delhi Police Head Constable tested positive for COVID-19, 71 officers have been advised quarantine for 15 days, the department said on Wednesday.

The Head Constable tested positive on Monday, they said. A senior police officer confirmed that the 71 officers who came in contact with the Head Constable before April 10 have been asked to go into quarantine as a preventive measure. So far, more than 13 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

