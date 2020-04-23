71 officers sent into quarantine as policeman tests positive

After a Delhi Police Head Constable tested positive for COVID-19, 71 officers have been advised quarantine for 15 days, the department said on Wednesday.
The Head Constable tested positive on Monday, they said. A senior police officer confirmed that the 71 officers who came in contact with the Head Constable before April 10 have been asked to go into quarantine as a preventive measure. So far, more than 13 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.