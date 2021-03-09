71 lakh card-holders got ration from April-Nov.

NEW DELHI

09 March 2021 01:12 IST

The Outcome Budget has stated that the Delhi government provided free dry ration to 71 lakh existing ration card holders from April to November last year, during the pandemic.

Additionally, 60.4 lakh non-ration card holders were provided 5 kg dry ration for free in April and May during the lockdown.

Free cooked meals were also provided by the government to both existing ration card holders under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) and those who did not possess ration cards, several of those being migrant workers, according to the Outcome Budget presented at the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

According to the Outcome Budget, 4.49 lakh senior citizens were also provided financial assistance in 2020-21 against 4.64 lakh senior citizens who were provided financial assistance in 2019-20.

Additionally, the document also states that financial assistance to 1.06 lakh people with special needs was provided in 2020-21 as against 95,324 in 2019-20.

One-time financial assistance provided by the Social Welfare Department also saw an increase to 11,145 families in 2020-21 from 10,729 families in 2019-20.

The Outcome Budget also stated that 2.75 lakh women in distress were given monthly financial assistance in 2020-21 as against 2.66 lakh in 2019-20. The Women and Child Development Department also received 33,241 applications under the Ladli Scheme till December 2020 against an annual target of 65,000, according to the Outcome Budget.

While 62% of programmes and schemes are on track for the Social Welfare Department, the WCD department has 60% of the schemes on track, according to the document.