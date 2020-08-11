707 COVID-19 cases reported in the Capital

Only 707 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours as the number of daily tests dropped by 48.5% compared to the average of the last three days, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Monday.
The number of tests on Monday’s bulletin has been mostly low as it reflects tests done on Sunday, said officials.
The total number of cases stood at 1,46,134, but of this, 1,31,657 people have recovered and there are 10,346 active cases. Also, 20 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,131.
The number of people under home isolation has slightly gone up from 5,227 to 5,637 over the past five days.
