GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

7,000 personnel, CCTVs, drones to keep vigil over Delhi’s 7 counting centres

Published - June 04, 2024 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Samridhi Tewari
Police personnel stationed outside a counting centre at Gole Market in Delhi on Monday.

Police personnel stationed outside a counting centre at Gole Market in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The Election Commission and Delhi Police have made three-tier security arrangements to secure the seven counting centres in the national capital, where nearly 89.21 lakh votes will be counted on Tuesday.

“A total of 7,000 security personnel will be deployed at the seven counting centres. This includes the personnel responsible for carrying the EVMs from the strongrooms to the counting halls and back,” said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy.

A senior police officer said each counting centre will have two companies of paramilitary forces stationed inside, with personnel of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and local police manning the perimeter. The votes will be counted in the presence of 200 CCTV cameras, the officer said, adding that drones will also be used to maintain vigil over the centres.

The 89.21 lakh votes that were polled in Delhi in the sixth phase of the general election on May 25 will be counted over 21 to 28 rounds, the Delhi CEO said. The Election Commission (EC) has installed digital displays outside the counting centres to share the latest trends. The EC officials will also announce, through public address systems, the candidates’ standings based on initial trends, Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

The strongrooms, where the EVMs have been stored since May 25, will be opened at 6.30 a.m. in the presence of the candidates and party representatives.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / police / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.