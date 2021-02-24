7,000 EVs registered in 2020: govt.

₹13.5 crore subsidy disbursed on over 21 approved models: Minister

Nearly 7,000 new Electric Vehicles (EVs) have been registered in the Capital since the launch of EV policy last year, the Delhi government said here on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said a total subsidy of around ₹13.5 crore had been disbursed by the government on over 21 approved models so far. The comments were made at a webinar, the first in a series of similar virtual events, organised under the Switch Delhi campaign.

Switch Delhi is an eight-week awareness campaign by the Delhi government to sensitise each Delhiite about the benefits of switching to EVs as well as to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed under Delhi’s EV policy. The campaign aims at informing, encouraging, and motivating each and every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles.

Aimed at increasing engagement with the public and stakeholders to accelerate EV adoption in Delhi, the webinar saw the participation of over 100 EV enthusiasts who came in to listen to two discussions — one with experts from the industry on EV adoption in Delhi and the other on how youth can drive the EV movement in Delhi.