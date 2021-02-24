7,000 EVs registered in 2020: govt.

Nearly 7,000 new Electric Vehicles (EVs) have been registered in the Capital since the launch of EV policy last year, the Delhi government said here on Tuesday.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said a total subsidy of around ₹13.5 crore had been disbursed by the government on over 21 approved models so far. The comments were made at a webinar, the first in a series of similar virtual events, organised under the Switch Delhi campaign.
Switch Delhi is an eight-week awareness campaign by the Delhi government to sensitise each Delhiite about the benefits of switching to EVs as well as to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed under Delhi’s EV policy. The campaign aims at informing, encouraging, and motivating each and every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles.
Aimed at increasing engagement with the public and stakeholders to accelerate EV adoption in Delhi, the webinar saw the participation of over 100 EV enthusiasts who came in to listen to two discussions — one with experts from the industry on EV adoption in Delhi and the other on how youth can drive the EV movement in Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath