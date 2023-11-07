₹7,000 Deepavali bonus for Group B and C Delhi govt. employees

November 07, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a ₹7,000 bonus for Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of the Delhi government for Deepavali and said it will benefit about 80,000 employees.

“This will double the joy in our employees’ homes during the festive season. As a government, we have always made efforts to improve the lives of our employees and this effort will continue in the future as well,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The government will incur an expenditure of ₹58 crore for granting the bonus.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the Delhi government also pay an increased 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees. He said the Chief Minister should announce and give an increased DA before the festival.