700 farmers died because a less educated PM gave nod to 3 farm laws, says Kejriwal

March 28, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - New Delhi

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being “less educated”, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said Mr. Modi probably did not understand the three farm laws (passed by Parliament in September 2020 and rolled back in November 2021), due to which the country suffered when 700 farmers lost their lives protesting against the laws.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the Prime Minister had made statements in the past which underlined the need to have educated leaders at the helm of affairs.

Mr. Kejriwal had made similar remarks in the Assembly on March 24, when he called Mr. Modi India’s “most corrupt” and “least educated” PM, “who spends all day on planning whom to send to jail”.

A day earlier, the AAP chief had said that the BJP does not give priority to the education sector as Mr. Modi is “not well educated”.

Addressing the media at the Assembly on Monday, the Delhi CM said, “It’s very important that our leaders are educated. The Prime Minister has said many times that he has studied only till high school and never gone to college.”

He said that the present-day administrative work is so complicated that those who are less educated or not educated at all would find it difficult to run a government.

“The whole country suffered from demonetisation, and many lives and jobs were lost. An educated Prime Minister would never have taken such a decision. He probably didn’t understand it but still went ahead,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“He [PM] often says things like ‘gas from dirty drains could be used to make tea’ or ‘radars can’t detect planes on cloudy days’. An educated person would never make such statements,” the Delhi CM said.

“We have proved that if the government comprises educated and honest people, then a lot of progress can be made,” he added.