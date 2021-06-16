70-year-old resident of Khori Basti ends life

Property dealer booked for duping him

A 70-year-old man ended his life at Khori Basti here on Wednesday after he learnt that his house would be demolished in adherence to the Supreme Court order. The police have registered a case against a property dealer who duped the elderly to sell government land to him.

The elderly had bought a 1,000 sq feet plot from a property dealer 15 years ago. The property dealer had assured him that he would get the ownership rights for the land. He later spent around ₹3 lakh to construct a house on the plot. But when he learnt that his house was illegal and would be demolished as per the Supreme Court order, he killed himself. His son, aged 36 years, works as a security guard.

The police have registered a case against the property dealer. However, a mob pelted stones at the police personnel when they reached the deceased’s house. The police have registered a case against 100 people for stone pelting.

The Supreme Court had on June 7 ordered demolition of the structures on 170-acre Khori Basti on the forest land within six weeks. The social activists and political leaders of various parties have been demanding that Khori Basti residents be rehabilitated before carrying out the demolition drive and compensated.

Spread across 170 acres, the colony has 5,158 houses, 80 shops, five educational institutes, 36 social, public utility and religious structures and two industrial units. Most of the residents are migrants who bought plots in early 1990s.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)