70-year-old mosque collapses in Chandni Chowk, none hurt; BJP blames ‘callous working’ of mayor

Published - June 18, 2024 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old mosque in Chandni Chowk’s Chudiwalan collapsed on Monday, due to several cracks that had developed on its walls, .

There were no injuries as the police had already evacuated the building.

DCP (central) M. Harshavardhan said that local sources informed the police about the cracks on the mosque and the danger the building posed to the public if it collapsed. Consequently, a police team rushed to the site and evacuated the mosque and three buildings in its surrounding.

Around 1.55 p.m., as anticipated, a part of the building collapsed, the DCP said. “Police personnel have been deployed to cordon off the area around the remaining part of the structure,” he added.

Apart from the police, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), BSES and Delhi Disaster Management were present at the spot during the collapse.

According to an MCD official, the mosque collapsed because of its weak foundation. There is no case of road subsidence, he added.

The Delhi BJP hit out at the MCD Commissioner, stating that they should immediately order a special survey of dangerous buildings and take steps to repair such buildings.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the collapse of the mosque reflects the callous working of Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi. “Two weeks ago, I wrote to the Mayor and the Commissioner of the MCD demanding an immediate survey of dangerous buildings. I had warned that in this year’s exceptional heat, old, dilapidated buildings are developing cracks and during the monsoon season, this can prove to be fatal,” he said.

Related Topics

disaster (general) / disaster management / heatwave

