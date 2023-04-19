70 reforms to boost ease of doing business, access to schemes cleared: Delhi CMO

April 19, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved reforms across departments to increase the ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden for everyone in the city.

A statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “These far-ranging set of 70 reforms spanning 16 departments aim to digitise and expedite approvals for various government-related services and reduce the burden of compliance for businesses and individuals alike.”

An official from the CMO said these will simplify the process of starting a business in the Capital.

Approved at a review meeting chaired by Mr. Kejriwal, the reforms cover departments such as Revenue, Labour, Information and Technology (IT), Fire Service and Transport, among others. The CM also approved inter-departmental reforms to provide citizens more ease of accessing schemes as well as ease of doing business.

Making life easier

According to the statement, the most number of reforms — 22 — were approved for the Revenue Department. These include digitising and publishing online land transaction deeds for 20 years; making searchable metadata for land deeds available in public domain; creating an online system for registration of partnership firms; implementing an independent grievance mechanism for filing complaints related to property registration at the sub-registrar office; and publishing an online dashboard in public domain for all approvals and registrations.

For the Labour Department, 10 reforms were approved including online filing of single-integrated return under all labour laws; eliminating the provision that restricts women from working night shifts; a single form to be developed for registration of trade licences as well as shops and establishments; auto-renewal of factory licences; and an online dashboard for approvals and registrations.

Smooth accessibility

Among inter-departmental reforms, 20 changes have been approved for the IT Department and departments that provide services through the e-district portal.

They have been directed to create easily accessible user manuals for each service, including web links.

“The IT and Planning Departments have identified four reforms related to design and are creating a comprehensive online wizard/system that needs to be implemented. This system can be used by citizens to obtain information about all schemes, services and entitlements applicable to citizens in the national capital,” the statement said.

In May 2022, then Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the government was committed to promoting industrial development and ease of doing business.

“The aim of the government is to revive the industries affected by the pandemic, along with creating new employment opportunities for the youth,” he had said.